The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Is Looking For An Executive Director

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) is seeking a consultant to act as Executive Director.

The successful candidate will work with the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism to deliver various aspects of the running of the Hall of Fame. Key deliverables required include:

  • Facilitate fundraising activities for the ISDHF.
  • Work with the government to develop and implement a marketing and promotions plan for the museum.
  • Develop and manage exhibits.
  • Maintain inductee contact information database.
  • Maintain the ISDHF content calendar.
  • Research and provide information on potential inductees to the board of directors.
  • Develop a 5-year strategic plan for the ISDHF, including the museum.
  • Oversee the upkeep of the museum.
  • Develop revenue-generating programs for the museum, including sponsorship.
  • Create an operations manual for the museum.

The above list of duties is by no means exclusive.

You can learn more and apply here (registration and login required.)

