The Lefeet P1 Lite Is Coming This Way

Building on the success of its brother, the P1 scooter, Lefeet has announced that its smaller brother, the P1 Lite, will be coming this May.

The P1 Lite promises to revolutionize underwater exploration with its cutting-edge features and user-friendly design.

The revolutionary underwater scooter is expected to bring unparalleled performance in a tiny compact package, allowing you to take it virtually everywhere worldwide.

Features of the Lefeet P1 Lite include:

Super lightweight at only 1.8 Kg/~4lbs.

Depth rated to an impressive 60m/~196ft.

4 speed settings to suit various situations in the water.

A maximum underwater speed of 1.6m/s~5.25fs.

Ultra compact, the Lefeet P1 Lite is 10.71 x 3.31 x 3.07 inches (272 x 84 x 78 mm), making it a compact yet powerful device.

The Lefeet P1 Lite comes with a soft carry case for ease of transport worldwide.

Excellent runtime with a maximum burn time of 60 minutes.

The Lefeet P1 Lite features a 100Wh battery so you can take it aboard aircraft.

The battery carries 4600mAH of energy.

The time to fully charge your Lefeet P1 Lite is 1.5 hours.

You can find out more information about the Lefeet P1 Lite here.