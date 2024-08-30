Monday, September 9, 2024
The Lionfish Threat In Greece Is Rising

John Liang
Lionfish (AdobeStock)
Lionfish (Pterois mombasae) in a Moscow Zoo aquarium

The Lionfish threat in Greek waters — and the rest of the Mediterranean — is rising.

Earlier this summer, organizers on the Greek island of Elafonisos held an “Eco Week,” during which Lionfish expert Theodossios Tompras gave a presentation on the invasive fish.

Tompras covered issues like the Lionfish’s aggressive behavior, fast expansion and its threat to other fish. He also talked about possible solutions like Lionfish gastronomy and making cosmetics products from some parts of the fish.

Check out his presentation in English and Greek below.

English version:

Greek version:

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

