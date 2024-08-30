The Lionfish Threat In Greece Is Rising

The Lionfish threat in Greek waters — and the rest of the Mediterranean — is rising.

Earlier this summer, organizers on the Greek island of Elafonisos held an “Eco Week,” during which Lionfish expert Theodossios Tompras gave a presentation on the invasive fish.

Tompras covered issues like the Lionfish’s aggressive behavior, fast expansion and its threat to other fish. He also talked about possible solutions like Lionfish gastronomy and making cosmetics products from some parts of the fish.

Check out his presentation in English and Greek below.

English version:

Greek version: