The Republic of Palau Is Hiring Attorneys

If diving the waters off Palau has been on your bucket list and you also happen to be a lawyer, the island’s government just might have a cool opportunity for you.

The Office of the Attorney General within the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Palau is looking to recruit qualified attorneys.

Since Palau is a Freely Associated State, the country’s legal system closely aligns with that of the United States. Consequently, US-based attorneys or those with experience in US courts are highly encouraged to apply. US attorneys are permitted to practice for up to four years without needing to pass an examination.

Job location and details

The positions on offer are as follows:

Two Assistant Attorneys General.

Two Division Chiefs for its Criminal and Civil Divisions.

Positions are offered as initial two-year contracts, with the possibility of renewal.

Recruitment and relocation costs (both ways) are covered by the employer.

The roles are based at the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Palau.

The job is based in Palau’s largest city, Koror, with a population of 11,000 residents.

Compensation for the position varies from $50,000 to $100,000 depending on the position and the experience of the candidate.

Qualification Criteria

Candidates must possess the following:

A J.D. from an ABA-accredited law school or a law degree from a law school accredited by the relevant accrediting body of the jurisdiction.

Candidates must be active members in good standing of the bar in any jurisdiction.

Candidates should have between 3 and 10 years or more of legal experience.

Preference will be given to those with prior litigation experience coupled with strong writing and analytical skills.

You can find out more information about the job postings here.