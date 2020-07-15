This Year’s PADI Women’s Dive Day Will Be A Little Different

Just because there’s a pandemic ravaging parts of the world doesn’t mean women divers can’t get together — virtually or in person at a distance.

To that end, PADI’s annual Women’s Dive Day — scheduled for this Saturday, July 18th — will still take place, albeit in a slightly different form, depending on where you live.

According to Kristin Valette-Wirth, chief brand officer of PADI Worldwide:

“While PADI Women’s Dive Day 2020 (much like events everywhere) may look and feel very different than in past years, the spirit of this global celebration remains the same. The day remains dedicated to transforming lives through diving, expanding and strengthening the dive community, and making the underwater world more accessible to all.”

Here are a few ways people around the globe can take part in PADI Women’s Dive Day 2020: