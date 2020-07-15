This Year’s PADI Women’s Dive Day Will Be A Little Different

Just because there’s a pandemic ravaging parts of the world doesn’t mean women divers can’t get together — virtually or in person at a distance.
To that end, PADI’s annual Women’s Dive Day — scheduled for this Saturday, July 18th — will still take place, albeit in a slightly different form, depending on where you live.
According to Kristin Valette-Wirth, chief brand officer of PADI Worldwide:
“While PADI Women’s Dive Day 2020 (much like events everywhere) may look and feel very different than in past years, the spirit of this global celebration remains the same. The day remains dedicated to transforming lives through diving, expanding and strengthening the dive community, and making the underwater world more accessible to all.”
Here are a few ways people around the globe can take part in PADI Women’s Dive Day 2020:
- Social media activations—PADI is hosting a robust lineup of social media activations that celebrate female divers everywhere. Participants can join PADI on Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours of posts, videos, stories and live conversations led by and dedicated to women in diving. Share your own diving stories to inspire others using the dedicated #padiwomen and #padiwomensdiveday hashtags.
- Connect with your local dive community—While travels and physical events are limited in many parts of the world, there are regions where diving is open, and small gatherings are possible with safety precautions in place. If you’re in one of these areas, check in with your local PADI Dive Center or Resort to see what they have planned for that day. It’s a great opportunity to get to know other divers in your area and explore your local waters. For those unable to dive in, many local dive shops are hosting virtual events and webinars. Unsure about the availability of diving in your region? PADI’s interactive scuba diving status map provides real-time information about where diving is allowed and any possible restrictions.
- Find inspiration and expand your knowledge through online content—Leading up to PADI Women’s Dive Day, divers can explore blog posts and videos at padi.com/women to hear from some of the most passionate female divers on the planet.
- Get a start on your next dive course from home—Even if you aren’t able to get in the water, Women’s Dive Day is a great excuse to enhance your dive skills by signing up for a digital PADI continuing education.
- Save the ocean—Over the years, many PADI Women’s Dive Day events have taken on conservation causes at their core, from planting new coral nurseries to performing beach and underwater cleanups. Connect with your local dive shop to take part in their current efforts and join the community of “PADI Torchbearers” taking action for ocean health, above and below the surface.