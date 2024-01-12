Tickets Are Still Available For the 321FREEDIVE Conference In Fort Lauderdale

The second annual 321FREEDIVE Conference will be held later this month in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and tickets are still available.

Taking place at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, expert speakers will include:

Tec Clark: Risk Mitigation (Associate Director of Aquatics and Scuba-Nova Southeastern University)

Risk Mitigation (Associate Director of Aquatics and Scuba-Nova Southeastern University) Enchante Gallardo: Journey to 100m (Continental Record Holder in CWT 100m/FIM 91m)

Journey to 100m (Continental Record Holder in CWT 100m/FIM 91m) Nick Fazah: Quest To Freedive the Andrea Doria (Director of Freediving-East Coast Divers)

Quest To Freedive the Andrea Doria (Director of Freediving-East Coast Divers) Prime Hall: Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Special Ops Designed In-Water Program)

Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Special Ops Designed In-Water Program) Rosie Moore: Freediving Conservation (Wildlife Expert, Geoscientist, and Model)

Freediving Conservation (Wildlife Expert, Geoscientist, and Model) Don Tran: Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Premier Special Ops Designed In-Water Program)

Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Premier Special Ops Designed In-Water Program) Ted Harty: One up, One Down (Owner-Immersion Freediving and Freediving Safety)

One up, One Down (Owner-Immersion Freediving and Freediving Safety) Juan Valdivia: Neurology (Neurosurgeon, CMAS/AIDA Medical Advisor, Peru CW Record)

Neurology (Neurosurgeon, CMAS/AIDA Medical Advisor, Peru CW Record) Peter Lindholm: Lung Physiology (Professor Hyperbaric and Diving Medicine)

Lung Physiology (Professor Hyperbaric and Diving Medicine) Bizo Silva: Freediving Medicine (Emergency Trauma Physician)

Freediving Medicine (Emergency Trauma Physician) Oli Christen Drew: Psychology (Co-Writer AIDA/PADI curriculum, Molchanov Movement Board)

Psychology (Co-Writer AIDA/PADI curriculum, Molchanov Movement Board) Rachel Novak: Diving Off the Grid (Founder-Hike and Dive Community)

Diving Off the Grid (Founder-Hike and Dive Community) Allie Reilly: Breathology (Owner-Samudraflow)

Breathology (Owner-Samudraflow) Leigh Baker: Medical Plan for Remote Locations (Respiratory Therapist and Vertical Blue Medic)

Hot Topics will include:

Blackouts, Lung Squeeze & DCS: Current Research

Doping: Fact vs Fiction

AIDA & CMAS: Understanding Governing Entities

Navigating the Realm of Competitive Freediving

Social Media: Growing your Platform

Shark Diving: Risk vs Reward

DAN: Why Carry Insurance?

Overhead & Enclosed Environments: Risk Factors

Hollywood: Journey of a Professional Underwater Trainer

Women of Freediving: Past, Present and Future

The conference will also have a bunch of workshops, including:

Understanding Equalization

Mermaiding: Grace underwater

Flexibility and Breathing

Static Apnea

Freediving Specific HIIT

Dynamic Apnea

Freediving Rescues

For more info on tickets (which are US$192/~€175 per person for the four days), go to eventbrite.com.