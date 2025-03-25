Tickets For The 2025 Scuba Show Are Now Available

Tickets for the 2025 Scuba Show, which will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center from May 31, 2025, to June 1, 2025, are now available at early bird rates.

Depending on your interest, you have the option to purchase a ticket from five different ticket packages.

The Scuba Show is the nation’s largest consumer scuba diving and snorkeling show, and since its return after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has grown from strength to strength.

This year, the show features a wide range of exhibitors and speakers. Some of the main speakers on the roster of the 2025 Scuba Show include:

Carly Anderson

Gretchen M. Ashton

Jeffrey Bozanic

Louis Casabianca

Paul Cater Deaton

Peter DenHaan

Terry Feinberg

Mel Futrell

Armando Gonzalez

Karl Huggins

John Kades

Todd Korte

Ken Kurtis

Lisa Miyake

Andrew Pettit

Jess Rosas

Andy Sallmon and Allison Vitsky Sallmon

Justin Schneider

Charlotte Seid, PhD

Dale and Kim Sheckler

Marty Snyderman

Jim & Pat Stayer

Bruce Sudweeks

Gil Zeimer

Current pricing is as follows:

Single Day Exhibit Hall 2025: $20

Single Day All-Access 2025: $35

Weekend Exhibit Hall 2025: $40

Weekend All-Access 2025: $65

Single Day Seminars 2025: $15

You can find out more about the 2025 Scuba Show here.

You can buy Scuba Show tickets here.