Tickets For The 2025 Scuba Show Are Now Available

Scuba Show 2025 – Long Beach, California
Scuba Show 2025 – Long Beach, California

Tickets for the 2025 Scuba Show, which will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center from May 31, 2025, to June 1, 2025, are now available at early bird rates.

Depending on your interest, you have the option to purchase a ticket from five different ticket packages.

The Scuba Show is the nation’s largest consumer scuba diving and snorkeling show, and since its return after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has grown from strength to strength.

This year, the show features a wide range of exhibitors and speakers. Some of the main speakers on the roster of the 2025 Scuba Show include:

  • Carly Anderson
  • Gretchen M. Ashton
  • Jeffrey Bozanic
  • Louis Casabianca
  • Paul Cater Deaton
  • Peter DenHaan
  • Terry Feinberg
  • Mel Futrell
  • Armando Gonzalez
  • Karl Huggins
  • John Kades
  • Todd Korte
  • Ken Kurtis
  • Lisa Miyake
  • Andrew Pettit
  • Jess Rosas
  • Andy Sallmon and Allison Vitsky Sallmon
  • Justin Schneider
  • Charlotte Seid, PhD
  • Dale and Kim Sheckler
  • Marty Snyderman
  • Jim & Pat Stayer
  • Bruce Sudweeks
  • Gil Zeimer

Current pricing is as follows:

  • Single Day Exhibit Hall 2025: $20
  • Single Day All-Access 2025: $35
  • Weekend Exhibit Hall 2025: $40 
  • Weekend All-Access 2025: $65 
  • Single Day Seminars 2025: $15

You can find out more about the 2025 Scuba Show here.

You can buy Scuba Show tickets here.

