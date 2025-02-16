Sunday, February 16, 2025
Timelapse Camera Unlocks Uninterrupted Underwater Monitoring Potential

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Timelapse Camera Unlocks Uninterrupted Underwater Monitoring Potential (Image credit: SubC Imaging)
The secret to long-term uninterrupted underwater monitoring has been found thanks to new camera technology from SubC Imaging.

The new ability is thanks to the company’s new Autonomous Timelapse System.

What makes the system truly remarkable is the exclusive hibernation mode. This allows the entire system to go to sleep to conserve energy and power. This conservation of battery power allows the system to operate for months if not years. 

Other outstanding features of the new system include:

  • Unparalleled imaging performance, the system from SubC can deliver a wide range of image qualities, including SD, HD, and 4K video or 12.3 MP digital stills. It can also adjust white balance, imaging focus, as well as exposure settings.
  • The SubC system is very flexible and can be mounted in on various rigs and setups including BRUV systems, AUVs, landers, and drop frames.
  • Highly customizable, users can set their own schedules for timelapse, as well as camera metadata integrations.
  • Easy data management: The system features easy secure data management that provides for fast and secure upload and downloads.
  • Optional biofouling control: this feature is perfect for continued underwater operation and protects the lens clarity from algae and other items growing on the lens. 
  • Optional Features: including efficient LED lights for enhanced imagery in low light conditions. Deep Red LEDs for observing species in a more natural state. Precision lasers to allow the units to accurately measure and scale. 
  • Multiple power options that allow user to select the best option depending on their mission profile and duration. 

According to SubC Imaging CEO Chad Collett:

“Customer feedback is at the core of this update. Every improvement reflects the needs of users working in the field, from researchers monitoring marine biodiversity to offshore operators conducting long-term inspections. We’ve worked to make the system intuitive, reliable, and ready to perform.”

Sourceoceannews.com
