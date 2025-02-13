Thursday, February 13, 2025
UK Government Issues ‘Safety Bulletin’ For Divers Traveling To The Red Sea

John Liang
John Liang

-

UK Government Issues 'Safety Bulletin' For Divers Traveling To Red Sea (Image credit: Ali Aref – Dive Pro Liveaboard)
With 16 incidents involving liveaboard dive boats in the Red Sea having take place over the last five years, the UK government has issued a “safety bulletin” for British divers thinking about traveling to the region.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch’s Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents Andrew Moll said:

“While MAIB does not have the jurisdiction to investigate accidents involving non-UK flagged vessels operating within the territorial waters of another coastal state, we have made the appropriate authorities aware of our national interest and offered every assistance with any safety investigation they conduct.

“Our safety bulletin provides important guidance to those intending to stay on liveaboard vessels. It is important to remember that such vessels are unlikely to be built, maintained, equipped, and operated to the standard of similar vessels in the UK and we urge the exercise of extreme caution when choosing a boat.”

According to the bulletin itself:

  • “The dive boats involved were poorly constructed and often substantially. modified/extended which resulted in some vessels exhibiting inadequate stability
  • “Essential lifesaving equipment was defective, out-of-date for service and, in some cases, missing
  • “The rapid spread of fire is indicative of poor structural fire protection, and items of essential safety equipment, such as fire detection systems and fire extinguishers, were either missing or defective
  • “Emergency escape routes were via lockable doors, had no emergency lighting and were unmarked
  • “Safety briefings to passengers were of a poor standard or not conducted at all and crews appeared poorly trained and were unfamiliar with their vessels.”

Consequently, the bulletin recommends:

“Prospective customers are advised only to book liveaboard dive holidays through reputable vendors who can provide assurance about the safety standards applicable to the dive boat. On arrival on board, customers should request that the crew provide a thorough safety briefing before departure.”

