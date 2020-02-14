This year’s Underwater Museum Of Art installation will feature works by seven new artists.

According to the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) and South Walton Artificial Reef Association (SWARA), the seven featured artists for 2020 are:

Zachary Long, with a work titled “Building Blocks.”

Shohini Ghosh, with a work titled “Dawn Dancers.”

Marisol Rendón and Ingram Ober, with a work titled “Three Wishes.”

Katie Witherspoon, with a work titled “Bee Grayt.”

Jonathan Burger, with a work titled “Hope.”

Kirk Seese, with a work titled “From The Depths.”

Priscila D’Brito, with a work titled “Eco-Bug.”

The Underwater Museum of Art off the Florida coast is an excellent dive spot and was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 “World’s Greatest Places.” The works lie in approximately 57ft/17m of water, and divers can visit them at their liberty to experience the different pieces of art.

You can find out more information here.