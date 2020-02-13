SEAC has announced the release of its latest BCD, the EQ-PRO.

While the new design has several features, its three key features are an excellent fit, the independent bladder, and an ultra-practical harness.

The new BCD features a 3D mesh inserts that fully envelope the shoulder straps, allowing for a snug comfortable fit. Also, the swinging shoulder buckles mean that the BCD is perfectly comfortable and adjustable for both male and female divers since it adjusts to the contours of different bodies.

The new BCD features an independent bladder that has improved hydrodynamics as well as the ability to slide on the harness. This results in the pocket area remaining firmly on the diver’s hips when the BCD is inflated, while the rest of the bladder can move without compressing the abdomen.

The new harness for the EQ-PRO is ultra-practical and designed for ease of donning and adjustment. Designed to stop the BCD wrapping when the straps are tightened, the front straps are attached to the backplate. And to put on the BCD all you need to do is fasten the central waist buckle, tighten the shoulder straps and you’re ready to go.

Other features of the EQ-PRO include:

A bladder made from 420 denier nylon.

1680 denier ballistic nylon side pockets.

Buckle release weight pockets.

8 Stainless Steel D rings at various locations.

To accommodate the physiques of various divers, the new EQ-PRO BCD is available in five different sizes.

You can find out more here.