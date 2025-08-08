Friday, August 8, 2025
Untold Story Travel Launches New Diving with Sperm Whales in Dominica Itinerary

Dive with Sperm Whales (Image credit: Untold Story Travel)
Dive with Sperm Whales (Image credit: Untold Story Travel)

Travel company Untold Story Travel announced this week it has launched a Diving with Sperm Whales experience in the waters of Dominica.

The new six-day itinerary, designed to highlight marine biodiversity and support ongoing protection efforts, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to swim alongside resident sperm whales in their natural habitat.

Dominica has nearly 500 new hotel rooms set to open in 2025, a 25% increase in accommodation inventory, as well as expanded flight routes from Miami and Newark.

Highlights of the Deep Dive Itinerary include:

  • Private whale encounters led by a dedicated skipper and marine biologist, using real-time tracking to ensure optimal encounters                                                                                                          
  • Daily guided swim sessions with sperm whales in the calm waters off Dominica’s west coast                                                                                           
  • Excursions through Dominica’s rainforest, waterfalls, and volcanic terrain to explore the bio-diversity above the surface                                                                                                                          
  • Educational components with local researchers and conservationists involved in long-term sperm whale studies

The experience begins at US$9,000/~€7,715 per person for the six-day itinerary. Each booking contributes to marine research and protection efforts for the CETI Project and the Dominican Fisheries Division.

In the late 1960s, scientists, including principal CETI advisor Dr. Roger Payne, discovered that whales sing to one another. His recordings, “Songs of the Humpback Whale,” sparked the “Save the Whales” movement, one of the most successful conservation initiatives in history. The campaign eventually led to the Marine Mammal Protection Act that marked the end of large-scale whaling in the United States and saved several whale populations from extinction.

In 2020, Project CETI formed as a 501c3 nonprofit organization with catalyst funding from the TED Audacious Prize.

A core part of CETI’s mission is for new research and knowledge about sperm whales to bring more attention to the Dominican-led marine industry and support Dominica’s conservation leadership in the Caribbean.

All research and findings by CETI in Dominica is open-source and available for Dominican-led research and initiatives.

For more info about the Diving with Sperm Whales experience, go to untoldstorytravel.com.

 

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

