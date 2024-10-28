Monday, October 28, 2024
Ocean

Unusual ‘Whale Shark’ Sighted At Chinese Aquarium

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Up close view of the mouth of a whale shark

Xiaomeisha Ocean World in Shenzhen, China had an unusual surprise for its visitors when the park reopened.

The big attraction was a whale shark, however on close inspection visitors noticed that the shark was fake and actually an animatronic animal. Needless to say, most visitors were furious and demanded a refund especially considering that tickets to the park cost the equivalent of nearly US$40/~€37.

In what is arguably one of the worst pieces of PR and justification, the park stated that it chose to put a robot on display and called it real because it is now illegal to trade in whale sharks since they are protected.

This is not the first, nor will be the last time Chinese aquariums and zoos have been liberal  with the authenticity of their exhibits. Recently a park dyed a pair of chow dogs to look like pandas. When caught, they claimed that they displayed them as “Panda dogs,” not real pandas.

Sourcedailymail.co.uk
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,191FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US