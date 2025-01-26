Monday, January 27, 2025
Ocean

Upcoming TV Episode To Feature Endangered Sawfish

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Upcoming TV Episode To Feature Endangered Sawfish
Upcoming TV Episode To Feature Endangered Sawfish

An upcoming episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild” series will showcase the world of critically endangered sawfish.

The new episode will take viewers through The Bahamas and Cape Canaveral, Florida spotlighting the important role local organizations are playing in sawfish protection, including Atlantis Paradise Island, an AZA accredited facility and world-class marine habitat.

In 2012, the resort became the first and only facility in the world to successfully breed and raise smalltooth sawfish, a critical step in helping to save this species from endangerment.

Founded in 2005, the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Through scientific research, education and community outreach, the Foundation fosters the preservation and conservation of coral reefs, sea turtles, sharks, manatees, cetaceans and their Bahamian ecosystems.

Atlantis is also home to the world’s largest open-air marine habitat, where visitors have the unique opportunity to learn about and get up close to each animal.

The episode will air on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The sawfish has had a rough time in recent years. Last February, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offered a US$20,000 (~€18,462)reward for information on who injured and killed an endangered sawfish in the Florida Keys.

In an Instagram post at the time, NOAA Fisheries said:

“We’re investigating the death of an endangered sawfish in the Florida Keys. After witnesses reported a struggling sawfish, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement officers and a [US Fish and Wildlife Service] refuge officer discovered the sawfish was missing its rostrum (the “saw” part of its nose). Officials believe it was removed between the evening of January 30 to the morning of January 31. We are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information about who injured the sawfish and/or removed the rostrum.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,357FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US