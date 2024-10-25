US Government Releases Updated Guidance For Noise Effects On Marine Mammals

The US National Marine Fisheries Service this week issued updated guidance for assessing the effects of loud noises on marine mammals.

According to a notice published in the US Federal Register:

“The 2024 Updated Technical Guidance provides updated information, or acoustic criteria, to predict when individual marine mammals, both in-air and underwater, will experience changes in their hearing sensitivity (auditory injury or temporary threshold shift) from exposure to anthropogenic sound sources.”

You can find the final guidance in electronic form at fisheries.noaa.gov.