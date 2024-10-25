Friday, October 25, 2024
US Government Releases Updated Guidance For Noise Effects On Marine Mammals

By John Liang

The US National Marine Fisheries Service this week issued updated guidance for assessing the effects of loud noises on marine mammals.

According to a notice published in the US Federal Register:

“The 2024 Updated Technical Guidance provides updated information, or acoustic criteria, to predict when individual marine mammals, both in-air and underwater, will experience changes in their hearing sensitivity (auditory injury or temporary threshold shift) from exposure to anthropogenic sound sources.”

You can find the final guidance in electronic form at fisheries.noaa.gov.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

