Monday, September 9, 2024
Ocean

US Voters Want More Ocean Protections

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Plastic Ocean Pollution And Microplastics (AdobeStock)
Problem plastic bottles and microplastics floating in the open ocean. Marine plastic pollution concept. 3D illustration (AdobeStock)

New polling by Oceana has shown that US voters favor increased safeguards for our oceans.

Highlights of the polling show clear interest in a wide range of topics, from the protection of whales to the use of slave labor in seafood production. These include:

  • 91% do not want seafood caught using slave labor or human trafficking to be allowed into the US.
  • 87% of respondents support policies to protect oceans, rivers, and lakes from plastic pollution.
  • 75% support the introduction of policies aimed at reducing single-use plastics.
  • 86% of respondents think North Atlantic right whales should be protected from human-caused threats. 
  • 81% support the government in introducing policies to prevent the right whales from going extinct. 

You can find the full poll results here

Sourceoceana.org
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,038FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US