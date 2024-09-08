US Voters Want More Ocean Protections

New polling by Oceana has shown that US voters favor increased safeguards for our oceans.
Highlights of the polling show clear interest in a wide range of topics, from the protection of whales to the use of slave labor in seafood production. These include:
- 91% do not want seafood caught using slave labor or human trafficking to be allowed into the US.
- 87% of respondents support policies to protect oceans, rivers, and lakes from plastic pollution.
- 75% support the introduction of policies aimed at reducing single-use plastics.
- 86% of respondents think North Atlantic right whales should be protected from human-caused threats.
- 81% support the government in introducing policies to prevent the right whales from going extinct.
You can find the full poll results here.