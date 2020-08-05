USA Freediving Unveils Team USA for 2021, 2022

USA Freediving has announced the athletes that will form Team USA at freediving competitions around the world in 2021 and 2022.

The team is comprised of nine women and eight men, national record holders for the depth and pool disciplines.

According to the announcement on the USA Freediving Facebook page:

“Over the last 20 years, putting a team together for Team World Championships has been an important part of USA Freediving. With the tremendous growth in freediving, there are now many competitions throughout the year worldwide. We feel it is a good time, in spite of this year’s obstacles, to establish a Team USA that we can help support at more competitions.”

The members of Team USA are:

* Allison Penovich

* Ashley Chapman

* Bobby Kim

* Brady Bradshaw

* Claie Paris

* Daniel Koval

* Emily Padjen

* Emily Tucker

* Enchante Gallardo

* Kerry Hollowell

* Kristin Kuba

* Kurt Randolph

* Marc Anop

* Nathaniel Leazer

* Patrick Names

* Renee Blundon

* Wayne Tu

USA Freediving added:

