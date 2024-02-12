Monday, February 12, 2024
Freediving

Valentina Cafolla To Attempt Under Ice Freediving Record

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Valentina Cafolla of Croatia performs during the successful attempt to set a new Apnea distance World record under the ice with a distance of 125 meters at lake Anterselva in Italy on March 12, 2017.
27-year-old freediver Valentina Cafolla will attempt to break world records for under-ice dynamic apnea later this month.

The events will take place in the waters under the ice of Lake Anterselva, Italy, on February 23 and 24, 2024.

On the first day, Cafolla will attempt a record of 140m/459ft under the ice using a monofin. She will attempt 120m/393ft under the ice on the second day using long bi-fins.

Cafolla hopes to have her records validated by both CMAS and Guinness World Records.

The event is sponsored by Italian-based equipment manufacturer SEAC.

While Cafolla aims to set the records, she also aims to inspire women worldwide to pursue their dreams and ambitions.  

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

