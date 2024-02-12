Valentina Cafolla To Attempt Under Ice Freediving Record

27-year-old freediver Valentina Cafolla will attempt to break world records for under-ice dynamic apnea later this month.

The events will take place in the waters under the ice of Lake Anterselva, Italy, on February 23 and 24, 2024.

On the first day, Cafolla will attempt a record of 140m/459ft under the ice using a monofin. She will attempt 120m/393ft under the ice on the second day using long bi-fins.

Cafolla hopes to have her records validated by both CMAS and Guinness World Records.

The event is sponsored by Italian-based equipment manufacturer SEAC.

While Cafolla aims to set the records, she also aims to inspire women worldwide to pursue their dreams and ambitions.