Monday, June 9, 2025
WHOI Wins Two Annual Telly Awards

By Sam Helmy

-

Alvin at the ocean’s surface, descending for a dive in 2018, with an Alvin team member swimming nearby. (Image credit: Luis Lamar/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)
Alvin at the ocean's surface, descending for a dive in 2018, with an Alvin team member swimming nearby. (Image credit: Luis Lamar/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) announced it had won a silver and gold medal at the 46th Annual Telly Awards.

The awards honor excellence in video and television production. Other winners this year included Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA and more.

Telly Gold Winner under the General -Education & Discovery category

“Hurricanes and the Ocean” features the animation of WHOI Senior Science Illustrator Natalie Renier and is narrated by Scott Dickson. The feature provides a visual explainer of how hurricanes form and the various factors that contribute to their intensity. The feature offers an in-depth look at the biggest storms on our planet.

‘The Many Milestones of Alvin’ also won a Telly Silver in the General – History category.

WHOI’s human-occupied submersible Alvin reached it own milestone in 2024, celebrating 60 years of service. During its year of service, Alvin has offered over 3,000 researchers unprecedented access to the deep ocean. Over the course of 5,200 dives, Alvin has enabled extensive observation, not to mention unequalled data and sample collection.

Commenting about the success of WHOI and the Telly Awards, Elise Hugus, the institution’s assistant director of digital communications, stated:

“Since 1964, science has evolved, and so have Alvin’s capabilities. Over time, Alvin has become synonymous with WHOI’s commitment to ocean research and exploration. The Telly Award is wonderful recognition of the incredible breakthroughs Alvin has made possible and the people behind them.”

Craig LaPlante, director of digital media at WHOI further added:

“At WHOI, we see digital storytelling as a powerful tool to bridge the gap between complex research and public understanding. Our goal is to translate scientific insights into clear, compelling narratives that help people see the deep connections between ocean science and everyday life.”

While Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham said:

“Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, shaping truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues. The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”

SourceWHOI.edu
