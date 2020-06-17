William Trubridge Offers Deep Breathing Tips For COVID-19 Sufferers

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the globe, World Champion Freediver William Trubridge is offering deep breathing tips for those suffering from the disease.

Trubridge wrote an essay for the Suunto website where he describes the possible benefits of “therapeutic breathing” in recovering from this insidious killer.

Of course, he readily admits that he’s not a medical professional:

“My career in freediving has meant that I have spent almost two decades harnessing the power of breathing, and I hope to use this experience to help describe and demonstrate how to achieve the recommendations of the experts.

“For example, the instruction to ‘breathe deeply’ is like telling someone to ‘swim smoothly’– there is a lot of technique inherent in the action. A ‘deep breath’ could have vastly different results depending on whether you start at the base of the lungs, sucking air into the belly, or if instead you simply lift the shoulders and ‘gasp’ the air in. These are the distinctions where I hope to add value.”

Read his full essay on the Suunto website here or check out the video below.