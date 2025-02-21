Friday, February 21, 2025
Women Lead At The Volivoli Beach Resort

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

The Volivoli Team | Volivoli Beach Resort
The women of Volivoli Beach Resort are leading the way in empowering their community and are rising stars within the country’s dive industry.

The team of women at the resort is breaking barriers and pushing the boundaries of the sport in Fiji, not to mention they are paving the way for future generations of Fijian women. 

The team is packed with experienced and highly qualified Fijian women divers such as:

  • Divemaster Kelera
  • Divemaster Suliana
  • Master Diver Zara
  • Intern Adi
  • Intern Asivina

These five impressive Fijian ladies have completed a host of training courses, including recently the Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 (RME6) captain’s course. This was in collaboration with Ra Divers Fiji and the Marine Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF).

Seeing these impressive women in action at the Volivoli Beach Resort is changing outlooks in the island nation. They are encouraging more women to grab their masks and fins and venture into the underwater realm and a possible career in diving. 

The women hope that their choices help secure the future of watersports in the country, and in the long term, the island nation will see an increase in female representation across the entire range of the dive industry, especially in those positions of leadership and instruction.

In addition, it is hoped by empowering local women and making them true stakeholders in the watersports industry, they will play a key role in the protection and conservation of the island’s fragile marine ecosystems. 

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

