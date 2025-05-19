Monday, May 19, 2025
Scuba Diving

XDEEP’s RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S

John Liang
By John Liang

XDEEP's RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S (Photo credit: XDEEP)
XDEEP's RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S (Photo credit: XDEEP)

The folks at XDEEP announced they have introduced a new version of their existing RADICAL Frameless Mask — the RADICAL S, designed specifically for individuals with narrower facial features.

XDEEP's RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S (Photo credit: XDEEP)
XDEEP’s RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S (Photo credit: XDEEP)

While the standard size of the RADICAL Frameless Mask already offers a comfortable fit for most users, the new “S” size provides a more compact fit, making it an excellent choice for women, younger divers or anyone who finds standard masks too large.

The RADICAL S is approximately 15% smaller, yet it retains the enormous field of view, pure color experience through crystal-clear glass and unmatched comfort of the standard RADICAL L version.

XDEEP's RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S (Photo credit: XDEEP)
XDEEP’s RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S (Photo credit: XDEEP)

The RADICAL S is currently available in black and clear. In the coming months, XDEEP plans to expand the color range to include all the options currently offered for the regular version — white, dark grey, lime, red, blue and coyote brown.

Pricing will remain consistent across both sizes, according to the company.

The company said:

“We believe this addition offers meaningful value to a broad group of divers.”

For more info, go to xdeep.eu.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

