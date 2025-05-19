XDEEP’s RADICAL Frameless Mask Now Available in Size S

The folks at XDEEP announced they have introduced a new version of their existing RADICAL Frameless Mask — the RADICAL S, designed specifically for individuals with narrower facial features.

While the standard size of the RADICAL Frameless Mask already offers a comfortable fit for most users, the new “S” size provides a more compact fit, making it an excellent choice for women, younger divers or anyone who finds standard masks too large.

The RADICAL S is approximately 15% smaller, yet it retains the enormous field of view, pure color experience through crystal-clear glass and unmatched comfort of the standard RADICAL L version.

The RADICAL S is currently available in black and clear. In the coming months, XDEEP plans to expand the color range to include all the options currently offered for the regular version — white, dark grey, lime, red, blue and coyote brown.

Pricing will remain consistent across both sizes, according to the company.

The company said:

“We believe this addition offers meaningful value to a broad group of divers.”

For more info, go to xdeep.eu.