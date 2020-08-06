Youth Divers International Facebook Page Launches

A new Facebook page dedicated to youth divers around the world has launched.

The new page came about after a conversation at a 2018 dive show between several UK based divers. The new page wants youthful divers to flood social media and to get more involved in the diving community.

The page creator is 20-year-old Robert Thomas, who got his start in diving thanks to his father who is an accomplished cave diver and technical diving instructor.

Discussing his scuba beginnings, Thomas said:

“I am fortunate that my father is an active diver and he has mentored my diving. I guess I have had an unofficial OWUSS Scholarship over several years, because I have been trained by some remarkable educators, such as Cristina Zenato. Not every young diver is as lucky as I, hence I wanted to create Young Divers International, and pay it forward.”

Talking about the Youth Diving page, Thomas stated:

“We want to encourage, motivate and inspire young divers, and give them the tools to be able to put together their own aquatic adventures. After all, we’ve got some of the very best scuba diving off our British coasts. We are a maritime nation and there are a plethora of war wrecks beneath our waves that are worth exploring… I have got a number of plans, including a website. This is an inclusive group – it doesn’t matter who you learned to dive with. The most-important thing with YDI is the diving. The ‘getting in the water bit’. This where you learn and hone your skills, so there will be dive days around our coastline where young divers can come along, and start learning or getting a better understanding of our Great British scuba diving!”

You can find the Facebook Page here.