Thursday, August 6, 2020
Scuba Diving

Youth Divers International Facebook Page Launches

Youth Divers International Facebook Page Launches 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Two Scuba Divers In Silhouette
Two Scuba Divers In Silhouette

A new Facebook page dedicated to youth divers around the world has launched.

The new page came about after a conversation at a 2018 dive show between several UK based divers. The new page wants youthful divers to flood social media and to get more involved in the diving community.

The page creator is 20-year-old Robert Thomas, who got his start in diving thanks to his father who is an accomplished cave diver and technical diving instructor.

Discussing his scuba beginnings, Thomas said:

“I am fortunate that my father is an active diver and he has mentored my diving. I guess I have had an unofficial OWUSS Scholarship over several years, because I have been trained by some remarkable educators, such as Cristina Zenato. Not every young diver is as lucky as I, hence I wanted to create Young Divers International, and pay it forward.”

Talking about the Youth Diving page, Thomas stated:

“We want to encourage, motivate and inspire young divers, and give them the tools to be able to put together their own aquatic adventures. After all, we’ve got some of the very best scuba diving off our British coasts. We are a maritime nation and there are a plethora of war wrecks beneath our waves that are worth exploring… I have got a number of plans, including a website. This is an inclusive group – it doesn’t matter who you learned to dive with. The most-important thing with YDI is the diving. The ‘getting in the water bit’. This where you learn and hone your skills, so there will be dive days around our coastline where young divers can come along, and start learning or getting a better understanding of our Great British scuba diving!”

You can find the Facebook Page here.

SourceScubadivermag.com
Youth Divers International Facebook Page Launches 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

293,253FansLike
67,492FollowersFollow
2,422FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,279FollowersFollow
1,190SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US