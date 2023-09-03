Sunday, September 3, 2023
ZuBlu Launches Learn To Dive SE Asia Guide

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)
Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)

ZuBlu has launched its complete guide to learning to dive in Southeast Asia.

The comprehensive guide covers many topics and answers virtually every question a novice diver or learner could have. Guide topics include but are not limited to the following:

  • Is it hard to learn to dive?
  • How much does it cost?
  • What happens during the course?
  • Where are the best places to learn in SE. Asia?
  • What is the difference between PADI and SSI?
  • What to look for in a dive center.
  • How to book your diving course.

In addition, for those wanting to spread their diving wings and explore further afield, ZuBlu has in-depth webinars covering destinations such as the Maldives and the Philippines.

You can check out the learn to scuba dive in Asia guide here, and the various diving webinars here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

