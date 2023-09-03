ZuBlu Launches Learn To Dive SE Asia Guide

ZuBlu has launched its complete guide to learning to dive in Southeast Asia.

The comprehensive guide covers many topics and answers virtually every question a novice diver or learner could have. Guide topics include but are not limited to the following:

Is it hard to learn to dive?

How much does it cost?

What happens during the course?

Where are the best places to learn in SE. Asia?

What is the difference between PADI and SSI?

What to look for in a dive center.

How to book your diving course.

In addition, for those wanting to spread their diving wings and explore further afield, ZuBlu has in-depth webinars covering destinations such as the Maldives and the Philippines.

You can check out the learn to scuba dive in Asia guide here, and the various diving webinars here.