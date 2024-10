A 200-year-old shipwreck was found this month in the waters off Spain’s southeast coast.

Scuba diver Isaac Guerrero found the 70-meter/230-foot-long steamship about 8 meters/26 feet below the surface. It appeared to have a hole in its stern, thought by some to be from a cannon ball.

The shipwreck wasn’t on any government records.

Recent storms could have shifted the sands below the waves, which could be why the wreck was only found this month.

Check out the full story at murciatoday.com.