DivePhotoGuide and Wetpixel have announced the winners of the 2020 DEEP Indonesia Underwater Photo Competition.

In total, the winners will share out more than US$45,000/~41,423 Euros worth of prizes.

This year the competition featured an illustrious judging panel including multiple award-winning photographers including:

Mike Bartick.

Renee Capozzola.

Ellen Cuylaerts.

Tobias Friedrich.

Kate Jonker.

Andrew Marriott.

This year’s “Best of Show” was awarded to compact camera first place winner Enrico Somogyi for his stunning image of a yellow Jellyfish taken off Palau.

As usual, the organizers have also announced that 15% of the entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.

You can find out more about the competition and winners here.

(Image credit: Enrico Somogyi)