DivePhotoGuide and Wetpixel have announced the winners of the 2020 DEEP Indonesia Underwater Photo Competition.

In total, the winners will share out more than US$45,000/~41,423 Euros worth of prizes.

This year the competition featured an illustrious judging panel including multiple award-winning photographers including:

  • Mike Bartick.
  • Renee Capozzola.
  • Ellen Cuylaerts.
  • Tobias Friedrich.
  • Kate Jonker.
  • Andrew Marriott.

This year’s “Best of Show” was awarded to compact camera first place winner Enrico Somogyi for his stunning image of a yellow Jellyfish taken off Palau.

As usual, the organizers have also announced that 15% of the entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.

You can find out more about the competition and winners here.

(Image credit: Enrico Somogyi)

