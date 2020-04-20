DivePhotoGuide and Wetpixel have announced the winners of the 2020 DEEP Indonesia Underwater Photo Competition.
In total, the winners will share out more than US$45,000/~41,423 Euros worth of prizes.
This year the competition featured an illustrious judging panel including multiple award-winning photographers including:
- Mike Bartick.
- Renee Capozzola.
- Ellen Cuylaerts.
- Tobias Friedrich.
- Kate Jonker.
- Andrew Marriott.
This year’s “Best of Show” was awarded to compact camera first place winner Enrico Somogyi for his stunning image of a yellow Jellyfish taken off Palau.
As usual, the organizers have also announced that 15% of the entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.
You can find out more about the competition and winners here.
(Image credit: Enrico Somogyi)