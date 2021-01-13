2020 Saw Total Ocean Animal Detections Rise Past 300 Million

The Ocean Tracking Network says it and its partners surpassed 300 million animal detections in 2020.

That number allowed scientists to better track ocean fish and other animals that were tagged for tracking and research purposes.

“With so many telemetry practitioners reporting their data to OTN and its partners — currently and historically — millions of animal detections are being matched to their tag owners. These include previously unresolved tags that OTN does not have metadata on that are detected within our system (or ‘mystery tags’).”

OTN got to this number by a series of what it calls “data pushes.” To learn more about that, check out their website at oceantrackingnetwork.org.