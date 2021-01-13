Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Ocean

2020 Saw Total Ocean Animal Detections Rise Past 300 Million

By John Liang

-

The Ocean Tracking Network says it and its partners surpassed 300 million animal detections in 2020.

That number allowed scientists to better track ocean fish and other animals that were tagged for tracking and research purposes.

“With so many telemetry practitioners reporting their data to OTN and its partners — currently and historically — millions of animal detections are being matched to their tag owners. These include previously unresolved tags that OTN does not have metadata on that are detected within our system (or ‘mystery tags’).”

OTN got to this number by a series of what it calls “data pushes.” To learn more about that, check out their website at oceantrackingnetwork.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

