Four Freediving World Records Set At 2020 Freediving European Cup

The CMAS Freediving European Cup in Kalamata, Greece has seen four new Freediving World Records fall.

Slovenian freediver Alenka Artnik set a 94m World Record in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB)

set a 94m World Record in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) French freediver Arnaud Jerard also set a 112m World Record in Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB)

Jerard’s 112m dive surpassed the World Record Alexey Molchanov set only a few days ago at the International Adriatic Freediving Competition in the waters off Croatia.

There were also two Masters category World Records set. This category was introduced in 2019 to recognize records completed by Freedivers over 50.

French freediver Marc Lenoir set a 57m Free Immersion (FIM) Masters World Record

set a 57m Free Immersion (FIM) Masters World Record French freediver Xavier Daru set a 60m Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) Masters World Record

