A New Wave Buoy Network Will Help Scientists Understand Australia’s Vast Coastline

A new series of wave buoys is set to revolutionize our understanding of the coastal waters around Australia.

The Integrated Marine Observing System (IMOS) Coastal Wave Buoys Facility was recently deployed at various locations around Australia. This includes the presence of at least one new buoy in every Australian state.

In total, 23 new IMOS wave buoys will join the current existing network of both inshore and offshore buoys in the waters around Australia. The buoys project was created in association with a wide range of partners, including:

The Western Australian Marine Science Institution.

WA Departments of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation.

Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Tidal Moon.

Kimberley Marine Research Station.

Local governments.

The buoys are moored to the sea floor and suspended in the water column at various depths, ranging from 10m (~30ft) to 70m (~210ft). They collect near-real-time data that allows researchers to gain a much better understanding of the waters around Australia.

Commenting on the Australian Bouy Network, Dr. Mike Cuttler from UWA’s School of Earth and Oceans and UWA Oceans Institute stated:

“Our coastal zone is also where many of us live, work, and play, and we know over 87 percent of Australians live within 50 kilometers of the coast, with further growth predicted in the coming decades. Climate and human development are changing our coastal systems at an unprecedented rate, and more data is needed for planning to avoid or mitigate changes and sustainably manage this precious resource. Through visual displays and the ability to download wave and surface temperature data, this new website will enable wider uptake of the data around Australia.”