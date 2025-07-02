Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Actor Richard Dreyfuss Returns To SharkCon 2025 For 50th Anniversary of ‘Jaws’

By John Liang

'Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story' (Image credit: National Geographic)
Richard Dreyfuss, who starred in the movie “Jaws,” is once again scheduled to attend this year’s SharkCon presented by National Geographic SHARKFEST at the Florida Fair Grounds in Tampa, Florida on July 12-13.

This year’s event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic movie that started the “summer blockbuster” trend that has lasted ever since.

In addition to a panel that Dreyfuss will feature in along with other actors from the movie, there will also be a panel presented by National Geographic on the new documentary “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story” as well as a behind-the-scenes look at 1983’s “Jaws 3D.”

'Jaws' director Steven Spielberg in the 'Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story' documentary (Image credit: National Geographic)
Other panels will feature scientists talking about sharks and their importance to the ocean ecosystem.

To get tickets to SharkCon, go to sharkcon.com. You can also check out the trailer to “Jaws @ 50” below.

