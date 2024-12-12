Aggressor Adventures Introduces New Komodo Aggressor Liveaboard

Aggressor Adventures has announced the newest member of its liveaboard fleet, the 16-passenger Komodo Aggressor.

A traditional Phinisi Indonesian yacht, the wooden sailing ship will explore six itineraries in the heart of Indonesia’s Coral Triangle, including seven-, nine-, 10- and 11-night excursions to:

Komodo National Park (North)

Komodo National Park (North & South)

Komodo & Sumbawa

North and South Sulawesi

the Banda Sea and

the Alor archipelago.

To celebrate this latest addition to Aggressor Adventures’ liveaboard fleet, the company is offering US$500/~€476, $600/~€571 and $1,000/~€952 in savings per person for new Komodo Aggressor vacations traveling May 1st through December 25st, 2025.

Guests will have to make reservations before December 31st, 2024, to take advantage of these discounts.

Aggressor Adventures Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown said:

“This rich region is as delightful above water as it is below. Majestic Komodo dragons, pink sand beaches, and grand volcanoes create an amazing backdrop for Indonesia’s waters that are home to whale sharks, mantas, hammerheads and stunning soft and hard coral reefs. As an underwater photographer, I delight in the endless array of macro critters, like flamboyant cuttlefish, blue-ringed octopuses, and ornate ghost pipefish. This unspoiled frontier, paired with the world-class luxury and amenities of the Komodo Aggressor, creates an unforgettable adventure for our Aggressor guests.”

The three-level yacht features eight air-conditioned staterooms, each with a private bathroom, and choice of double or twin beds. Two upper-level suites offer private balconies.

The on-board chef creates freshly prepared Indonesian and European delicacies served in the main deck dining room constructed of teak, ironwood and other native Indonesian materials.

All dives are made from two large dive tenders. The Komodo Aggressor caters to divers with Nitrox fills, camera tables, charging stations, rinse tanks and separate wet and dry gear sections.

Reservations can be made online at www.aggressor.com or by calling 800-348-2628 or +1-706-993-2531.