Aggressor Liveaboards Offering $1500 Savings On Belize, Maldives Trips

Aggressor Liveaboards has announced a huge promotion, giving guests US$1,500/~€1,283 in savings on select, seven-night itineraries to Belize and the Maldives this year.

The promotion offers savings on liveaboard trips on the following vessels:

Belize Aggressor III

Belize Aggressor IV

Maldives Aggressor II

To take advantage of this promotion, you must hurry, as bookings must be completed by July 31, 2025. The promotion applies to the following dates:

Belize itineraries are available from the following 2025 dates, with savings of $1,500/~€1,283 /~£1,114:

Aug 23 – 30

Aug 30 – Sep 06

Sep 13 – 20

Sep 20 – 27

Maldives itineraries are available from the following 2025 dates with savings of $1,500/~€1,283/~£1,114:

Jul 27 – Aug 03

Aug 03 – Aug 10

Aug 10 – Aug 17

Aug 17 – Aug 24

Aug 24 – Aug 31

Aug 31 – Sep 07

Sep 28 – Oct 05

Nov 02 – Nov 09

Nov 09 – Nov 16

Nov 16 – Nov 23

Nov 23 – Nov 30

Nov 30 – Dec 07

Dec 14 – Dec 28

Commenting on the promotion, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“We’re thrilled to offer this level of savings on two destinations that continue to inspire divers year after year. From the vibrant reefs of Belize to the atolls of the Maldives, these trips are unforgettable — especially at this price.”

You can book this promotion here.