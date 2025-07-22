Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Aggressor Liveaboards Offering $1500 Savings On Belize, Maldives Trips

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Belize IV Yacht. Photo by Michele Westmorland, Scott Johnson and Aggressor Adventures
Belize IV Yacht. Photo by Michele Westmorland, Scott Johnson and Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Liveaboards has announced a huge promotion, giving guests US$1,500/~€1,283 in savings on select, seven-night itineraries to Belize and the Maldives this year.

The promotion offers savings on liveaboard trips on the following vessels:

  • Belize Aggressor III
  • Belize Aggressor IV
  • Maldives Aggressor II

To take advantage of this promotion, you must hurry, as bookings must be completed by July 31, 2025. The promotion applies to the following dates:

Belize itineraries are available from the following 2025 dates, with savings of $1,500/~€1,283 /~£1,114:

  • Aug 23 – 30
  • Aug 30 – Sep 06
  • Sep 13 – 20
  • Sep 20 – 27

Maldives itineraries are available from the following 2025 dates with savings of  $1,500/~€1,283/~£1,114:

  • Jul 27 – Aug 03
  • Aug 03 – Aug 10
  • Aug 10 – Aug 17
  • Aug 17 – Aug 24
  • Aug 24 – Aug 31
  • Aug 31 – Sep 07
  • Sep 28 – Oct 05
  • Nov 02 – Nov 09
  • Nov 09 – Nov 16
  • Nov 16 – Nov 23
  • Nov 23 – Nov 30
  • Nov 30 – Dec 07
  • Dec 14 – Dec 28

Commenting on the promotion, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“We’re thrilled to offer this level of savings on two destinations that continue to inspire divers year after year. From the vibrant reefs of Belize to the atolls of the Maldives, these trips are unforgettable — especially at this price.”

You can book this promotion here.

