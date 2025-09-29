AIDA 2025 Depth World Championships Day 5: Zsofia Torocsik Earns FIM Gold, Enchante Gallardo Gets Red Card

Day 5 of the AIDA Depth World Championships in Cyprus saw some surprising results in the Women’s Free Immersion (FIM) discipline, with red cards among those striving for a gold medal.

As for the podium, Hungarian athletes brought home two medals, with Zsofia Torocsik nabbing the gold with her successful 98m/322ft dive, and Fatima Korok bringing home the bronze with her 84m/276ft dive. The USA’s Lauren Matevish brought home the silver with her 86m/282ft dive.

In a Facebook post, Korok wrote:

“I’m proud of myself because despite all the odds and disappointments, I was there and decided that I can accomplish smooch more now. Seems like the universe appreciates this and had some confidence in me. This is how my bronze medal came out today.”

Challenging Dives

The competitors who had announced dives deeper than the actual gold-medal-winning dive were the ones with the most challenges on this day.

The USA’s Enchante Gallardo dove to 102m/335ft and successfully grabbed the tab, but suffered a brief blackout upon surfacing, earning a red card.

Ukraine’s Kateryna Saduraska had announced a dive of 101m/331ft but got tangled in the rope attached to her lifebuoy and didn’t get past 2m/7ft.

Croatia’s Sanda Delija had announced a depth of 96m/315ft but turned back at 72m/236ft, while South Africa’s Talya Davidoff announced 90m/295ft but turned back at 76m/249ft. Both received yellow cards and points deductions.

Poland’s Maria Bobela reached her announced depth of 90m/295ft but didn’t complete her surface protocol within the required 15 seconds, resulting in a red card.

National Records

On a happier note, seven new national records were set on Day 5, including:

Mojca Haberman (Slovenia) – 78m/256ft

Nikita Fima Atriyu (Indonesia) – 68m/223ft

Silviya Rashkova (Bulgaria) – 64m/210ft

Natalia Padro (Puerto Rico) – 60m/197ft

Fatemeh Saderi (Iran) – 53m/174ft

Luciana Chbier (Lebanon) – 40m/131ft

Penelope Vasquez Hadjilyra (Dominican Republic) – 25m/82ft

Check out the video recap and full results below.