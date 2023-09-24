AIDA Depth World Championship 2023 Day 3: Two Continental, Six National CWTB Records Set

France’s Marianna Gillespie, South Korea’s Jung A Kim, and the USA’s Enchante Gallardo brought home the women’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) discipline on Day 3 of the 2023 AIDA World Depth Championships in the waters off Limassol, Cyprus.

Gillespie dove to 95m/312ft, while Kim dove to 94m/308ft, and Gallardo dove to 90m/295ft.

Two New Continental Records

Gallardo’s and Kim’s dives were also deep enough to garner Continental Records.

In an Instagram post, Gallardo wrote:

“I haven’t trained bifins much at all this year. Once I put on the monofin, I was excited to train and progress in a new discipline, so I had left bifins behind for the time being. Here in Cyprus, I decided to go for this dive, and I am happy I did. I will admit I was a bit nervous the previous night and even a little in the morning before the dive. I knew I was capable, and the conditions were beautiful. I was shivering a bit on the surface before my dive, but I tried to relax into it. I actually thought I just wanted to get the dive over so I wouldn’t be cold anymore waiting for the dive to start. The dive went a bit better than I had anticipated. I felt the leg burn, but good on the surface. It gives me confidence, and I feel motivated to go deeper with the bifins.”

Six New National Records

Another six women’s national records were also set on Day 3.

Poland’s Maria Bobela dove to 78m/256ft, Croatia’s Sanda Delija dove to 80m/262ft, Spain’s Marta Gil dove to 74m/243ft, Indonesia’s Nikita Fima Atriyu dove to 65m/213ft and Latvia’s Yulia Marievich dove to 64m/210ft.

Challenges

Not everyone got what they were going for on Day 3, unfortunately.

Egypt’s Ranalina Alim was gunning for a national Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) national record with a 41m/135ft dive, and initially earned a white card, but that was later changed to a red card for having pulled on the line just above the 2-meter grace zone from the bottom plate.

