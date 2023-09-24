Sunday, September 24, 2023
Freediving

AIDA Depth World Championship 2023 Day 3: Two Continental, Six National CWTB Records Set

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Enchante Gallardo at 2023 AIDA Depth World Championships (Image credit: Andrew Jang/Instagram)
Enchante Gallardo at 2023 AIDA Depth World Championships (Image credit: Andrew Jang/Instagram)

France’s Marianna Gillespie, South Korea’s Jung A Kim, and the USA’s Enchante Gallardo brought home the women’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) discipline on Day 3 of the 2023 AIDA World Depth Championships in the waters off Limassol, Cyprus.

Gillespie dove to 95m/312ft, while Kim dove to 94m/308ft, and Gallardo dove to 90m/295ft.

Two New Continental Records

Gallardo’s and Kim’s dives were also deep enough to garner Continental Records.

In an Instagram post, Gallardo wrote:

“I haven’t trained bifins much at all this year. Once I put on the monofin, I was excited to train and progress in a new discipline, so I had left bifins behind for the time being. Here in Cyprus, I decided to go for this dive, and I am happy I did. I will admit I was a bit nervous the previous night and even a little in the morning before the dive. I knew I was capable, and the conditions were beautiful. I was shivering a bit on the surface before my dive, but I tried to relax into it. I actually thought I just wanted to get the dive over so I wouldn’t be cold anymore waiting for the dive to start. The dive went a bit better than I had anticipated. I felt the leg burn, but good on the surface. It gives me confidence, and I feel motivated to go deeper with the bifins.”

Six New National Records

Another six women’s national records were also set on Day 3.

Poland’s Maria Bobela dove to 78m/256ft, Croatia’s Sanda Delija dove to 80m/262ft, Spain’s Marta Gil dove to 74m/243ft, Indonesia’s Nikita Fima Atriyu dove to 65m/213ft and Latvia’s Yulia Marievich dove to 64m/210ft.

Challenges

Not everyone got what they were going for on Day 3, unfortunately.

Egypt’s Ranalina Alim was gunning for a national Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) national record with a 41m/135ft dive, and initially earned a white card, but that was later changed to a red card for having pulled on the line just above the 2-meter grace zone from the bottom plate.

Check out the full results below, along with the full replay.

AIDA Depth World Championship Limassol 2023 - Constant Weight Bifins (CWTB) - Women

AIDA Depth WC Day 3 - CWTB Women

AIDA Depth WC Day 3 - CWTB Women

Featured Image credit: Andrew Jang/Instagram

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,964FollowersFollow
2,723FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,184FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US