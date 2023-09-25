AIDA Depth World Championship 2023 Day 4: Alexey Molchanov Sets New CWTB World Record

Russia’s Alexey Molchanov set a new men’s World Record in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) discipline on Day 4 of the AIDA Depth World Championships off Limassol, Cyprus.

World Record

Since CWTB became an official AIDA discipline in 2019, the world record has been a back-and-forth battle between Molchanov and France’s Arnaud Jerald.

Molchanov, competing under no flag due to his country’s invasion of Ukraine, successfully dove to 123m/404ft. His record — along with all the other records set during the competition — is pending doping results.

France’s Abdelatif Alouach brought home the silver medal with his dive to 116m/381ft, and Russia’s Andrey Matveenko (also competing under no flag) earned bronze with his dive to 111m/364ft.

National Records

Another seven men’s national records were also set on Day 4.

Oman’s Omar Al Ghallani dove to 100m/328ft.

Spain’s Alfredo Roen Martin dove to 90m/295ft.

Sweden’s Peter Balck dove to 89m/292ft.

Finland’s Matti Eronen successfully dove to 82m/269ft, only to have his national record surpassed by his countryman Tommi Pasanen, who dove to 85m/279ft.

Iran’s Amin Jadidi Fighan dove to a national record 75m/246ft.

Serbia’s Nemanja Randjic ended the day’s dives on high note with a 40m/131ft national record.

Dive Challenges

Not everyone who attempted a national record got what they were going for, unfortunately.

The UK’s Gary McGrath successfully dove to 100m/328ft, but drew a red card for an incorrect surface protocol.

Spain’s Luis Farina Martinez was gunning for a 95m/312ft national record, but aborted his dive immediately after putting his face in the water.

Thailand’s Vootipong Limpanitivat dove to a national record 92m/302ft, but drew a red card for not keeping his airway clear of the water after surfacing.

Poland’s Piotr Blaszczak had announced an 88m/289ft dive, but turned back at the 75m/246ft mark.

Turkey’s Necati Gul had announced a 78m/256ft dive, but turned back at 54m/184ft.

Hungary’s Marcell Bago had announced a 65m/213ft national record dive, but turned back at 61m/200ft.

Morocco’s Anas Chair had announced a 55m/180ft dive, but turned back at the 46m/151ft mark.

Rest Day and Results

Monday September 25th is a rest day, and the competition resumes on the 26th with the women doing Free Immersion (FIM).

Check out the full results below, along with the full replay.

(Featured Image credit: AIDA Depth World Championship & Diveye)