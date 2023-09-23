AIDA Depth World Championship 2023 Day 2: Klovar Takes Gold, Three National Men’s CNF Records Set

Three national men’s records in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline were set on Day 2 of the AIDA 2023 Depth World Championship off Limassol, Cyprus.

Croatia’s Petar Klovar — who’s been embroiled in an alleged doping scandal since the Vertical Blue competition earlier this year and has vociferously maintained his innocence — took first place with his dive to 95m/312ft, although he got a yellow card for not grabbing a tag at his announced depth which also kept him from claiming a national record.

Klovar’s countryman Vitomir Maricic came in second with an 84m/276ft dive and also got a yellow card for not grabbing a tag, as well as no national record.

Russia’s Gennady Roshchin, diving under no flag due to his country’s invasion of Ukraine, got third place (and a white card) with his successful dive to 67m/220ft.

Three National Records

Iran’s Amin Jadidi Fighan earned a white card with his successful national record dive to 51m/167ft.

Morocco’s Anas Chair successfully dove to 44m/144ft.

Cyprus’s Alexandros Polemitis earned a national record with his 43m/141ft dive.

Challenging Dives

France’s Abdelatif Alouach was gunning for an 86m/282ft national record dive, but got a red card for pulling just above the 2-meter grace zone from the bottom plate.

Israel’s Tom Peled was going for a 68m/223ft national record, but drew a red card for not following the correct surface protocol.

“Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong,” Peled said during a post-dive interview during the livestream. “I came in sick today, I had something bad to eat yesterday. I didn’t really want to dive this morning when I got up, I was shivering all night, I really felt terrible but I said I’d give it a try. When I went in the water it felt like I could do it so I just went for it but I was slow, I wasn’t focused, just a shitty dive, basically,” he said with a chuckle.

Oman’s Omar Al Ghailani was gunning for a continental record with a dive to 77m/253ft, but earned a red card for blacking out just below the surface.

Turkey’s Necati Gul successfully dove to a national record 54m/177ft and got a white card, but later was issued a red card for pulling above the 2-meter grace zone from the bottom plate.

Check out the full results below, along with video highlights as well as the full replay.

(Photo Credits: AIDA Depth World Championship & Diveye)