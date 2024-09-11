Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Molchanov Sets New Absolute Freediving World Record In Constant Weight with Bifins

Stephan Whelan
Alexey Molchanov World Record CWT (Image credit: AIDA/YouTube)
Alexey Molchanov has set a new absolute World Record in Freediving for diving 125m / 410ft in Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) while competing in the 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championships, currently going on in Ajaccio, France.

This improved his previous World Record in this discipline, which was 123m / 404ft, set in the 2023 AIDA World Championships in Limassol, Cyprus.

According to reports on the Facebook page for Molchanovs (the freediving equipment company setup by Alexey):

“The deepest and boldest announcement of 125m (410ft) belonged to Alexey Molchanov. Alexey is famous for his ability to dive calmly and consistently in nearly any condition.

The athlete performed the dive with a beautiful and smooth technique, and even though he lost a second at the bottom plate, Alexey looked strong at the surface and confidently showed the surface protocol. White card! And the water around Alexey immediately turned white from the splashes of everyone celebrating him and his new absolute World Record!

Alexey improved his own absolute World Record in Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) by 1 meter (3 feet). This new record dive took 4 minutes and 23 seconds to complete, and it took Alexey a year to achieve this 1-meter improvement over his previous record. This latest achievement marks the 35th world record in Alexey’s freediving career.”

You can watch the replay from the Constant Weight with Bi-Fins (CWTB) day at the World Championships below or on YouTube.

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and has grown the site to be the most popular diving website and community in the world.

