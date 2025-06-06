Saturday, June 7, 2025
Ocean

Alvin Witnesses First Hand Underwater Volcanic Eruption

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Alvin captures underwater volcanic eruption
Alvin captures underwater volcanic eruption (Image credit: WHOI)

Researchers and scientists aboard the research submersible Alvin recently witnessed a rare volcanic eruption underwater.

The event took place on the mid-ocean ridge axis on the East Pacific Rise at a depth of 2500 meters/8,200ft. The researchers were on an expedition funded by the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and took place from the research vessel Atlantis, which the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute operates.

According to University of Delaware Professor Andrew Wozniak, chief scientist of the expedition:

“It doesn’t feel real at the moment, but to be able to observe what we saw and be able to collect samples is really mind-boggling. I’m so excited for my team, and I’m really excited to see what we can learn about what’s happening down there.”

While Alvin’s pilot, Kaitlyn Beardshear, described the event:

“We have temperature limits to ensure the safety of the sub and its occupants. When we saw an orange shimmering glow in some of the cracks, it confirmed that a volcanic eruption had taken place and was still actually underway. I kept a close eye on the temperature as we were traveling, and it kept climbing higher until I decided it was a good idea to leave before we reached the limit.”

Discussing the sampling of the event, Sunita Shah Walter, assistant professor at the University of Delaware, stated:

“We were able to very carefully maneuver our sensors and sampling bottles to within meters of the space that had been occupied by the Tica vent structure and its biological community just a day earlier.”

Finally, Sasha Wagner, Assistant Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at RPI, added:

“With any volcanically active region, you have a cycle of death and rebirth. Today, we witnessed the end of the living, vibrant part of this community. It was destructive, but at the same time, it’s an opportunity for revival.”

You can checkout a video of the eruption below.

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,171FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US