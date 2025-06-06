Alvin Witnesses First Hand Underwater Volcanic Eruption

Researchers and scientists aboard the research submersible Alvin recently witnessed a rare volcanic eruption underwater.

The event took place on the mid-ocean ridge axis on the East Pacific Rise at a depth of 2500 meters/8,200ft. The researchers were on an expedition funded by the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and took place from the research vessel Atlantis, which the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute operates.

According to University of Delaware Professor Andrew Wozniak, chief scientist of the expedition:

“It doesn’t feel real at the moment, but to be able to observe what we saw and be able to collect samples is really mind-boggling. I’m so excited for my team, and I’m really excited to see what we can learn about what’s happening down there.”

While Alvin’s pilot, Kaitlyn Beardshear, described the event:

“We have temperature limits to ensure the safety of the sub and its occupants. When we saw an orange shimmering glow in some of the cracks, it confirmed that a volcanic eruption had taken place and was still actually underway. I kept a close eye on the temperature as we were traveling, and it kept climbing higher until I decided it was a good idea to leave before we reached the limit.”

Discussing the sampling of the event, Sunita Shah Walter, assistant professor at the University of Delaware, stated:

“We were able to very carefully maneuver our sensors and sampling bottles to within meters of the space that had been occupied by the Tica vent structure and its biological community just a day earlier.”

Finally, Sasha Wagner, Assistant Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at RPI, added:

“With any volcanically active region, you have a cycle of death and rebirth. Today, we witnessed the end of the living, vibrant part of this community. It was destructive, but at the same time, it’s an opportunity for revival.”

You can checkout a video of the eruption below.