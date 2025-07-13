Sunday, July 13, 2025
Anthony’s Keys Resort Launches ‘Seas the Fall’ Sale

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Anthony's Key Resort Roatan

Anthony’s Keys Resort has announced that its Seas the Fall promotion is back and live.

During this promotion, guests can benefit from a US$350/~€299 discount per person on a seven-night Resort Package. This year’s Seas the Fall promotion is valid for travel to Anthony’s Keys from August 16, 2025, through December 20, 2025.

A seven-night resort package includes the following:

  • Seven-Night Accommodations
  • Full board with three daily meals including Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • Airport Transfers on arrival and on departure.
  • A Welcome Cocktail & Orientation
  • Access to the freshwater swimming pool
  • Use of Kayaks & Paddleboards
  • Free Wi-Fi in Rooms & Common Areas
  • Island Fiesta Night on Anthony’s Key
  • Beach Day Excursion to Maya Key

Depending on the accommodation level, prices are as follows with the promotion.

Seas The Fall promo pricing
Credit: Anthony’s Keys Resort

The following dive and snorkel packages can be added on top of the 7-night resort package:

6-Day Dive Package: a $780/~€667 supplement per person and includes:

  • 3 Single-tank boat dives per day
  • 2 Single-tank boat night dives per week
  • Shore diving during shop hours
  • Buoyancy Control Workshop
  • Air tanks, Weight Belts & Weights

6-Day Snorkel Package: a $408/~€349 supplement per person and includes:

  • 2 Guided Boat Snorkels per Day
  • 1 Guided Night Boat Snorkel per Week
  • 1 Dolphin Encounter
  • Underwater Fish ID Card
  • Reef Ecology Lecture & Fish ID Slide Show

12 Boat Dive Package: a $480/~€410 supplement per person and includes:

  • 12 Single-Tank Boat Dives
  • Air tanks, Weight Belts & Weights

Beginner’s Dive Package: a $240/~€205 supplement per person and includes:

  • 6 Single-Tank Boat Dives
  • Air tanks, Weight Belts & Weights

You can find out more information about the Seas The Fall offer here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

