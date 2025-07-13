Anthony’s Keys Resort Launches ‘Seas the Fall’ Sale

Anthony’s Keys Resort has announced that its Seas the Fall promotion is back and live.

During this promotion, guests can benefit from a US$350/~€299 discount per person on a seven-night Resort Package. This year’s Seas the Fall promotion is valid for travel to Anthony’s Keys from August 16, 2025, through December 20, 2025.

A seven-night resort package includes the following:

Seven-Night Accommodations

Full board with three daily meals including Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Airport Transfers on arrival and on departure.

A Welcome Cocktail & Orientation

Access to the freshwater swimming pool

Use of Kayaks & Paddleboards

Free Wi-Fi in Rooms & Common Areas

Island Fiesta Night on Anthony’s Key

Beach Day Excursion to Maya Key

Depending on the accommodation level, prices are as follows with the promotion.

The following dive and snorkel packages can be added on top of the 7-night resort package:

6-Day Dive Package: a $780/~€667 supplement per person and includes:

3 Single-tank boat dives per day

2 Single-tank boat night dives per week

Shore diving during shop hours

Buoyancy Control Workshop

Air tanks, Weight Belts & Weights

6-Day Snorkel Package: a $408/~€349 supplement per person and includes:

2 Guided Boat Snorkels per Day

1 Guided Night Boat Snorkel per Week

1 Dolphin Encounter

Underwater Fish ID Card

Reef Ecology Lecture & Fish ID Slide Show

12 Boat Dive Package: a $480/~€410 supplement per person and includes:

12 Single-Tank Boat Dives

Air tanks, Weight Belts & Weights

Beginner’s Dive Package: a $240/~€205 supplement per person and includes:

6 Single-Tank Boat Dives

Air tanks, Weight Belts & Weights

You can find out more information about the Seas The Fall offer here.