Apeks Diving's New MTX-RC Limited Edition Regulator Is Now Available

By John Liang

Apeks Diving's MTX-RC Limited Edition Regulator

Apeks Diving have announced that their new MTX-RC Limited Edition regulator is now available for purchase.

Each regulator boasts its own unique serial number and is paired with a 50 Year collector coin.

According to Apeks Diving:

“Coated in black Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) and bronze Physicial Vapour Deposition (PVD), the MTX-RC 50 Year Anniversary Edition is a piece of Apeks diving history, a limited-edition regulator celebrating 50 years of technical excellence and precision engineering.”

Some other features include:

  • Dry chamber prevents water coming into contact with the 1st stage spring to stop freezing.
  • 1st stage end cap prevents ice build up in extreme cold water to prevent the 1st stage freezing.
  • Rotating turret style 1st stage reduced hose tension and allows for optimum hose positions and comfort.
  • Unique 1st stage design allows for maximum surface area to draw heat from the water to increase breathing gas temperature.
  • Double Swivel Hose Reduces tension on both ends of the hose to improve overall comfort.

Only 2,000 of these regulators will be available.

For more info, go to us.apeksdiving.com or check out the video below.

MTX-RC 50 Years Limited Anniversary Edition Regulator (2024)

