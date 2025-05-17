Arctic And Antarctic Citizen Science Expeditions Announced

Blue Green Expeditions has announced the dates for its latest citizen science expeditions to venture to the Arctic and Antarctic.

The latest expeditions will allow you to explore these stunning and remote locations while taking part in citizen science initiatives as well as meeting some renowned scientists and image makers. The new expeditions are open to adults and families with children between the ages of 8 and 18.

The Best of the Arctic Expedition takes place in Spitsbergen and Greenland and runs from August 16 through August 30, 2025, aboard the M/V Ortelius. During the expedition, guests can see majestic polar bears and walrus of Spitsbergen before navigating through pack ice to visit a traditional Greenland village.

Participants will take part in several citizen science initiatives, including phyto and zooplankton collection, benthic surveys and beach cleanups targeting plastics and nets. In addition, divers and snorkelers will find plenty to enjoy in the pristine Arctic waters. Not to mention the inspiring presentations from a renowned team of scientists and image makers.

The Antarctic expedition will take place early next year and will visit the great Weddell Sea. The expedition will run from January 9 through January 22, 2026, aboard the M/V Ortelius.

The expedition will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Antarctic Treaty. The trip begins in Ushuaia, which is famously known as “the End of the World.” The expedition is a diving-focused experience that combines exploration and discovery. Guests will have the chance to get up close with charming penguins, sleek leopard seals and other fascinating wildlife.

You can find out more information about Blue Green Expeditions here.

You can find the itinerary of the upcoming expeditions here.