Arnaud Jerald Sets New CMAS Men’s Constant Weight Bifins World Record

By John Liang

-

Arnaud Jerald Sets New CWTB World Record (Image credit - Daan Verhoeven)
French freediver Arnaud Jerald has set a new CMAS men’s world record in the Constant Weight with Bifins discipline at the 2025 Vertical Blue freediving competition.

Jerald successfully dove to 125m/410ft in a dive time of 3 minutes 54 seconds at Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas.

In an Instagram post, Jerald said:

“At 29 years old, I achieved my 9th world record in bi-fins here in Bahamas on the @vertical_blue comp @willtrubridge thanks for making this competition possible this year.

“I am grateful and happy to see the two-year work come true. The commitment to this dive was total, I think it couldn’t be otherwise. This would not have been possible without an infallible safety team.

“What I conclude from this result is that everyone around plays an important role, I won’t be able to mention all of you but thank you for putting your stone in the edifice.

“I can’t wait to start all over again for the next few years to come.”

Jerald surpassed his previous record in this discipline, set at Vertical Blue 2023, of 122m/400ft.

This year’s competition was little different than previous iterations, with organizers saying in their announcement in May:

“This year’s edition brings a refreshing return to the essence of freediving, with a selected group of 20 elite athletes pushing the boundaries of human potential in the most iconic place in the world.”

(Featured image credit: Daan Verhoeven)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

