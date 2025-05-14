Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Vertical Blue Freediving Competition Announces 2025 Dates

By John Liang

The Vertical Blue freediving competition will take place at Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas from July 1st to 11th of this year, organizers announced this week.

According to the announcement:

“This year’s edition brings a refreshing return to the essence of freediving, with a selected group of 20 elite athletes pushing the boundaries of human potential in the most iconic place in the world.”

Specific features of the competition include:

  • “Selected competition format — a focused lineup of the best athletes in the world.
  • “Unmatched safety standards, led by our Professional Safety Freediver Program worldwide adopted and recognized.
  • “Crystal-clear waters and the world’s deepest blue hole as the perfect stage for breathtaking performances.
  • “A continuous commitment to marine conservation, protecting the waters that fuel our passion.”

Follow Vertical Blue on Facebook and Instagram for future updates.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

