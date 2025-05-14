Vertical Blue Freediving Competition Announces 2025 Dates

The Vertical Blue freediving competition will take place at Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas from July 1st to 11th of this year, organizers announced this week.

According to the announcement:

“This year’s edition brings a refreshing return to the essence of freediving, with a selected group of 20 elite athletes pushing the boundaries of human potential in the most iconic place in the world.”

Specific features of the competition include:

“Selected competition format — a focused lineup of the best athletes in the world.

“Unmatched safety standards, led by our Professional Safety Freediver Program worldwide adopted and recognized.

“Crystal-clear waters and the world’s deepest blue hole as the perfect stage for breathtaking performances.

“A continuous commitment to marine conservation, protecting the waters that fuel our passion.”

