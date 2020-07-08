Australian Olympic Snowboarder Alex Pullin Dies In Spearfishing Accident

In another spearfishing tragedy in Australia, two-time world champion snowboarder Alex “Chumpy” Pullin has died while spearfishing in his native Australia, local officials have confirmed.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning on the Gold Coast of Australia. Pullin was spotted by a snorkeller unconscious underwater on an artificial reef, local media reported.

He was apparently spearfishing alone.

According to ABC News, a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officer in charge said emergency services responded to a call just after 10:30 am.

“The QAS received a phone call to support the lifeguards down here, where they were attempting to retrieve and resuscitate a 32-year-old male, who was found on the bottom of the ocean. The patient was found at the bottom of the reef, [and] was brought to the top by another snorkeller and brought in by lifeguards.”

Pullin was a dual snowboard cross world champion who was the Australian flag-bearer at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. He represented Australia at three Winter Olympic Games, in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

The 32-year-old posted to Instagram last week with photos and videos of him spearfishing in Gold Coast waters.