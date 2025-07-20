Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Images Previously Unexplored Area of The Ocean

A previously unimaged area of the deep ocean floor near the Mariana Trench has been photographed by an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

The work is part of a project led by the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), which is based at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography. The project has support from the following partners:

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)

The US Geological Survey (USGS).

The dive itself was conducted by a small AUV, the Orpheus Ocean, which is capable of diving up to 11,000m/6.8 miles.

Commenting on the new project, OECI Executive Director and University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography professor of oceanography Adam Soule stated:

“It is critical to collect the data that allows us to understand the distribution of deep-sea mineral deposits and the unique ecosystems associated with them. OECI is perfectly situated to collaborate with Federal agencies and the private sector to advance important deep-sea technologies. The greatest need right now is baseline data, which requires very specialized tools.”

While Amy Gartman, lead of the USGS Global Seabed Mineral Resources Project added:

“The abyssal plain visited on this mission is one of the least-known areas on Earth. The data and images compiled help us to refine our seafloor prospectivity maps. Mission by mission, we are filling in the details of the map and building knowledge of where seafloor minerals may be found and their geologic and oceanographic setting.”

Jake Russell, CEO and co-founder of Orpheus Ocean, chimed in:

“Orpheus Ocean prioritizes work with government, research institutions, and other groups dedicated to advancing science, conservation, and understanding of the deep ocean, and this expedition is a great example of that.”

Aurora Elmore, the NOAA Ocean Exploration program manager, added:

“In order to responsibly manage the deep sea and its resources, we must leverage public-private partnerships and emerging technologies to gather critical baseline information about the seafloor.”

Finally, acting NOAA Ocean Exploration Director Captain Bill Mowitt said:

“NOAA’s partnership with OECI has provided a strong return on investment. The ability to quickly mobilize assets to address national priorities, such as examining critical minerals in US waters, reflects the benefits of building a strong, collaborative foundation of resources, experience, and expertise.”