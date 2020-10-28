Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Avatar 2: Check Out Kate Winslet Freediving While Shooting Underwater Scenes

By John Liang

-

Avatar 2's Kate Winslet
Avatar 2's Kate Winslet

With James Cameron’s “Avatar movies back in production in New Zealand, producer John Landau recently issued an Instagram photo of star Kate Winslet underwater.

The movies are back in production due to New Zealand’s effective COVID-19 response.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Winslet will play a character called Ronal. She told the trade newspaper:

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff. Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person.”

As for her teaming up once again with Cameron (who directed her in 1997’s “Titanic“):

“It was so wonderful to work with Jim again. Time has changed him. Jim has become a father a few more times over. He is a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time.”

The Instagram pic also shows Performance Freediving International Founder Kirk Krack, who spent two years working on “Avatar 2” and has returned to New Zealand.

Krack told DeeperBlue.com last December that “Avatar 2” will be “the most significant diving film ever made.

Check out Landau’s Instagram post below.

