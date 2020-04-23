In light of the COVID-19 lockdown, Gareth Lock, author of “Under Pressure: Diving Deeper with Human Factors” and founder of The Human Diver, has opted to move his business 100% online so that he can extend his reach and help save even more divers’ lives.

According to Lock:

“Developing others is a passion of mine. There were a few stresses watching others teach my materials. This is my baby and I want it to succeed. All the participants joined the course after I advertised for instructors who wanted to commit to developing diving safety in their work. I want those who’ve committed to and passed my course to be able to carry on my ambition to improve diving safety by increasing the knowledge and practice of non-technical skills and creating a ‘Just Culture’ in diving. A Just Culture is where we recognise human fallibility and do not punish others for the mistakes they make. That doesn’t mean no blame, as a small number of events do need to be treated accordingly.”

While Lock intended to deliver his training face to face, recent developments have led to a rethink, and he has opted to move his business entirely online. The next course will start in July 2020, with completion and graduation scheduled for February 2021.

Commenting on the decision, Lock said:

“When you work globally like me, I’m often having to communicate via online webinar and video tools, so that’s nothing new. What’s new is the speed at which I’ve had to do it and the fact that all of my training has to be delivered this way at the moment. I’ve also created a new series of webinars for those in the global diving community. This course consists of 90 minutes per week for ten weeks to further their own knowledge and also includes home study to consolidate the delivery. I’d always planned to do this in the near future, now I’ve accelerated it to take into account the lockdown.”

