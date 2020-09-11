Sunday, September 13, 2020
Scuba Diving

BARE Launches ‘Faces Of Dive’ Campaign

BARE Launches 'Faces Of Dive' Campaign 1
By Sam Helmy

-

BARE Faces of Dive Social Media Campaign
BARE Faces of Dive Social Media Campaign

To celebrate the diving community, BARE is launching a campaign to highlight divers around the world and that common bond they all share.

Taking part in the campaign is very easy: Simply share a picture of yourself with or without dive gear, in any location — dock, boat, underwater, classroom, or anywhere. You also need to tag the picture #facesofdive.

Along with the pictures, divers need to submit some information about themselves, including name, age, location, profession, and how diving affects their life.

Entrants will be posted weekly to BARE’s social media channels, and some will also feature in monthly longer blog posts.

To learn more, check out the BARE website or submit your pictures and details via email here.

BARE Launches 'Faces Of Dive' Campaign 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

298,392FansLike
68,054FollowersFollow
2,489FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,278FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US