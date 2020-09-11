BARE Launches ‘Faces Of Dive’ Campaign

To celebrate the diving community, BARE is launching a campaign to highlight divers around the world and that common bond they all share.

Taking part in the campaign is very easy: Simply share a picture of yourself with or without dive gear, in any location — dock, boat, underwater, classroom, or anywhere. You also need to tag the picture #facesofdive.

Along with the pictures, divers need to submit some information about themselves, including name, age, location, profession, and how diving affects their life.

Entrants will be posted weekly to BARE’s social media channels, and some will also feature in monthly longer blog posts.

To learn more, check out the BARE website or submit your pictures and details via email here.