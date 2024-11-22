Friday, November 22, 2024
Bilikiki Cruises Expanding with Partnership with Emperor Divers

Nola Schoder
-

The Solomon Islands, renowned for their rich marine biodiversity and historic World War II wrecks, continue to captivate divers worldwide. This year, an exciting development sees Bilikiki Cruises partnering with Singapore-based Emperor Divers, further expanding the Solomon Islands’ presence within the international diving community.

Bilikiki Cruises, a long-standing favorite for liveaboard diving in the region, now joins Emperor Divers’ international dive portfolio, which includes destinations like Egypt, Indonesia and the Maldives. This collaboration offers an exciting opportunity to elevate the global profile of the Solomon Islands.

The experienced management and staff of Bilikiki Cruises will continue to oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring the same high-quality service divers have come to expect. Together, this collaboration is set to broaden the Solomon Islands’ appeal and bring its stunning underwater landscapes to a larger audience.

Access to these pristine dive sites is facilitated by Solomon Airlines, the national carrier, offering connections from over 33 destinations, including Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

Adding to the excitement, a remarkable coral discovery has made headlines. A massive coral head, now considered one of the largest in the world, has been identified in the region.

For more information about the Solomon Islands, visit visitsolomons.com.sb.

Nola is a journalist, visual storyteller and award-winning underwater photographer specializing in marine life, conservation and dive travel. A dive pro for 10+ years and an avid freediver, she started diving in San Diego, CA, and traversed the globe until landing in Miami. She holds a master's in Marine Conservation and works extensively documenting research, mostly with sharks and rays, and even has an individual manta ray named after her. Above water, she is generally on a gastronomic adventure or hiking for a view of our blue planet.

