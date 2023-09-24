Sunday, September 24, 2023
Diving Travel

Blackbeard’s Liveaboards Announces Winter Deals

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Blackbeard's Cruises Bahamas Liveaboard Diving
Blackbeard's Cruises Bahamas Liveaboard Diving

Blackbeard’s Liveaboards has announced its latest winter deals.

For departures through January and February, you can receive a US$100/~£80.80/~€93.80 discount on your booking. Blackbeard itineraries are run on an all-inclusive basis, including alcohol, and are 6-night trips with up to 19 dives.

The company has two Bahamas dive liveaboard sailboats and trips depart from Nassau to the Exuma Cays. The cays are the oldest dive park in the Caribbean and include stunning reef dives, wrecks and even a blue hole.

Blackbeard cruise prices start from $1095/~£885/~€1026.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,971FollowersFollow
2,723FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,185FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US