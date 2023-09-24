Blackbeard’s Liveaboards Announces Winter Deals

Blackbeard’s Liveaboards has announced its latest winter deals.

For departures through January and February, you can receive a US$100/~£80.80/~€93.80 discount on your booking. Blackbeard itineraries are run on an all-inclusive basis, including alcohol, and are 6-night trips with up to 19 dives.

The company has two Bahamas dive liveaboard sailboats and trips depart from Nassau to the Exuma Cays. The cays are the oldest dive park in the Caribbean and include stunning reef dives, wrecks and even a blue hole.

Blackbeard cruise prices start from $1095/~£885/~€1026.

You can find out more information here.